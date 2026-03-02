Daily news: Utahns can get tested for diabetes when they donate blood this month

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, March 2. In this edition:



Some dog sled races are being cancelled from a lack of snow — but not in Utah

You can get tested for diabetes when donating blood this month

This Utah dog sled company just hosted their first race, even with a lack of snow

A lack of snow in the West has meant a series of cancellations for sled dog races — but not in Utah.

The Rocky Mountain Triple Crown sled dog race usually happens in Oregon, Idaho, and Montana, but none have been able to happen with this year’s nearly snowless winter.

Utah has also had a low snow this winter, but did have enough for a Utah dog sled touring company to step in and host their first-ever race — the only one in Utah.

The Utah Uinta Ultimate hosted two races over the weekend — a 100-mile race split into 50-mile legs, and a 15 mile per day race, which was designed for mushers who are feeling undertrained this year because of the lack of snow.

Utahns can get tested for diabetes when they donate blood this month

You can get tested for diabetes while supporting others when you donate blood this month.

The American Red Cross of Utah is providing all blood donors free A1C blood sugar testing in March, which screens for diabetes and prediabetes.

Previous data form the organization suggests as many as one in five donors have elevated A1C levels, with many unaware of their elevated risk.

The American Red Cross gathers and distributes about 40% of the nation’s blood supply, including at 45 hospitals in Utah.

The organization has locations in Ogden, Salt Lake City, Springville, and St. George.