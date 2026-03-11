Daily news: Utah isn't satisfied with Live Nation's sudden monopoly settlement

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, March 11. In this edition:



Provo won't get an AI data center, at least for now

Utah isn't satisfied with Live Nation's monopoly settlement. Neither are 38 other states

Harmful algal blooms were found in Lake Powell

The Provo Council unanimously voted against an AI data center

An AI data center won’t be coming to Provo, at least for now.

The proposed center would be powered from the city electric grid and use a closed-loop water system.

For construction to continue, however, Provo would need to rezone the area — a proposal the city council voted unanimously against.

Council members said they’re not completely against the data center, but want to make sure it’s the right choice, including waiting for the Provo Economic Plan.

They also cited the number of concerns they received from residents about the effects of a new data center, including strained resources, environmental concerns, and noise issues.

Data centers have already been approved in Millard and Santaquin counties, and another is being considered in Iron County.

Live Nation reached a settlement over its alleged monopoly. Utah isn’t buying it

A settlement was reached this week over Live Nation’s alleged monopoly in the live entertainment world, but that isn’t stopping Utah and 38 other states from continuing litigation.

The company and its subsidiary Ticketmaster have been accused of using their dominance in the live entertainment industry to drive up prices and limit competition.

A settlement with the Department of Justice, announced earlier this week, included the divestment of up to thirteen of Live Nation’s amphitheaters nationwide, a 15% cap on service fees for venue users, and requiring Ticketmaster to offer its technology to other ticket sellers.

However, the bipartisan coalition of states is pushing back against the settlement, saying they were only given one day to decide whether to join and will instead continue their litigation.

A federal judge also scolded attorneys for the Justice Department and Live Nation for secretly negotiating the settlement while the monopoly trial was underway.

There are harmful algal blooms in Lake Powell

Harmful algal blooms have been discovered in Lake Powell.

These blooms happen when toxin-producing algae grows excessively and usually occur in slow-moving bodies of water like lakes.

They can deplete oxygen in the water, which can kill fish and other living creatures, and can be harmful to both humans and pets who come in contact with or ingest the toxins.

Those recreating in the area are encouraged to wash their hands after handling fish or water gear, avoid ingesting the water, and not get in the water if they have an open wound.