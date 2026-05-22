Fast internet is coming to slow parts of Cache Valley

Something fast is coming to slow, rural stretches of Cache Valley.

Utah Broadband plans to construct 315 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure in several rural areas across northern Utah, including several parts of Cache County.

In a news release, the company said it plans to use $23 million in half-loan, half-grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to bring “world-class high-speed internet to underserved rural areas.” The new connections will allow 3,000 homes, businesses, farms, and other users to simultaneously download and upload at 10 gigabits per second, according to the company.

According to spokesperson Abi Breur, Utah Broadband plans to make the lightning-fast connection available in several areas throughout Cache County — including parts of Paradise, Amalga, Petersboro, Cornish, and Trenton — as well as a few places in the bordering Box Elder County, like Beaver Dam and Collinston.

“The communities receiving fiber internet previously did not have access to internet speeds of 100 mbps or higher,” Breur said. “Priority was also given to areas where at least 90% of households lacked reliable high-speed internet access.”

Though the state was not involved in the grant and loan funding that Utah Broadband received from the USDA, the state’s Utah Broadband Center is supportive of the company’s expansion.

“We are really glad … that they applied for these funds and they were awarded. It’s very competitive,” said Rebecca Dilg, the center’s director. “And this helps us out in our effort to make sure that everybody across the state, including Cache County … will have access to high-speed internet.”

The project, according to Utah Broadband’s news release, also marks the company’s first move into Cache County.

“This award represents more than just infrastructure; it’s about bridging the digital divide for our neighbors who have been left behind by the modern economy,” CEO Ben Elkins said in the release. “By bringing multi-gigabit speeds to rural northern Utah, we are ensuring that our rural students, small-business owners and families have the same opportunities as those in the most connected urban centers.”