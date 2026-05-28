Logan installs safety measures to prevent vehicle attacks downtown

In an effort to keep downtown events safe, Logan is working on traffic barriers on both the east and west sides of Center Street.

According to a news release from the city, removable bollards — small posts protruding from the road — will be installed from Tuesday through the first week of July, and are meant to block cars from the street to create a zone for foot traffic during downtown events. They are slated to go near the intersections where Center Street meets Main Street, and where it intersects with 100 West.

The move comes as Logan looks to further establish its downtown core — and ward off the risk of vehicle-ramming attacks.

At past events, Logan has used emergency vehicles as a barrier.

“This is part of the city’s ongoing effort to make downtown a gathering place everyone can enjoy,” Logan Mayor Mark Anderson said in the release. “The bollards will ensure downtown events are safe. … They will also allow city vehicles to remain available for any other needs that pop up.”

Brooks Davis, a lieutenant with the Logan City Police Department, said vehicle attacks have been a growing concern for public safety officials.

“As we’ve seen across the nation different attacks on large events … we try to limit that the best we can,” he said. “And by putting in these removable bollards, it doesn’t restrict the public or the traffic flow on any other day.”

Beyond purposeful attacks, he said the barriers will also act as a protection against drivers who might have a sudden medical issue, or people driving while intoxicated.

Both east- and west-bound traffic lanes will stay open during construction, according to the news release, and parking will be allowed on both sides of Center Street, though a few spots will be used for equipment.

“We planned the project this way so residents can still get to the shops and restaurants they love and support our downtown businesses,” Anderson said. “We just ask that folks use extra caution and take it slow in the area.”