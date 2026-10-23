Cedar City neighborhood under water boil advisory

Cedar City has issued a boil water order for residents and businesses in the South Pressure Zone between 200 South and Cedar Knolls.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department Laboratory detected E. coli in a water sample collected Oct. 20 from an outdoor hose bib within the service area. Five other samples collected the same day from the area served by the Quichapa well tested negative.

Follow-up samples collected the following day at the well source, upstream and downstream of the positive sample location all tested negative for E. coli. However, one upstream sample tested positive for total coliform bacteria.

The city has flushed water lines along 450 West between 200 South and 600 South. Four additional samples are currently being analyzed, and 10 more samples were collected Friday. Results are expected Saturday.

Water operators have been chlorinating and flushing the system while investigating potential cross-connections from illegal secondary water hookups. They have also increased testing for coliform bacteria in an effort to identify the source of the contamination.

In a statement, the city said it "will be working with the Division of Drinking Water to complete a Level 2 Assessment in the coming weeks."

City officials said residents will be notified when testing confirms the water is free of bacteria and the boil water order can be lifted.

Until then, residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow it to cool before using it for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food, making ice or washing dishes.

The advisory will remain in effect until testing confirms there is no bacterial contamination in the treated water.

For more information, contact Cedar City Water at 435-865-4507.

