Xbox 360: Must-Buy for the Hard-Core Gamer

Microsoft's new Xbox 360, on the market Tuesday, is expensive -- $400 -- but worth it if you are a hard-core gamer. The sound and graphics are amazing, the games are fun, and it makes a decent media hub for your DVDs, digital photos and music.

Still, there's no blockbuster game, and it can't play some of the older Xbox games. If you aren't a hardcore gamer, reviewer Robert Holt says, you might want to wait until the price goes down or there are more games available.

