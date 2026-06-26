Daily news: Not using fireworks this year? Here’s how to store them safely

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, June 26. In this edition:



Cedar City's new fire truck will fight both structure and wildland fires

Box Elder County dairy farms have to test for avian flu

Here's how to store fireworks safely

Cedar City is getting a fire truck that can fight both structure and wildland fires

Cedar City approved the purchase of a new fire engine that can fight both structure and wildland fires.

City officials said the truck would be a versatile tool for the fire department, especially with Utah’s historically dangerous fire season.

The truck is also four-wheel drive, which means it can access more areas than other vehicles, like Cedar Canyon.

It will replace a 30-year-old engine and cost nearly $866,000,funded by taxes.

Box Elder County dairy farms must undergo avian flu testing

Dairy farms in Box Elder County must undergo mandatory testing for the dairy strain of avian flu after the virus was detected in the county.

If a dairy tests positive during the weekly surveillance, it will be placed under quarantine. That means lactating cattle can’t move on or off dairies unless they’re going directly to slaughter.

It comes less than a month after a Logan dairy tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian flu and was placed under quarantine. Cache County dairies were similarly required to undergo testing.

Workers at dairy farms are asked to report any signs of illness in dairy cattle or poultry to the state veterinarians’ office at statevet@utah.gov.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in humans in Utah.

Not using fireworks this year? Here’s how to store them

Fireworks are temporarily banned outside of specific areas in Utah through July 5 — so what should you do if you already bought yours?

Municipalities are allowed to designate safe zones for fireworks. But considering the high fire danger throughout the state, some cities or individuals may decide to wait until later in the month or even next year.

Fireworks are safe to use for up to 10 years, though they will have the best color and precision in the first couple years, according to Red Apple Fireworks.

If you do choose to store fireworks, use airtight plastic containers and label the products so you know how old they are.

Choose a cool, dry location away from humidity, which can weaken the fuse, clump internal powders, or lead to mold. Also avoid direct sunlight or other heat sources, which can accidentally light the fireworks.