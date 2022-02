DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. There's nothing quite like bonding with just the right person. Ron and Joyce Bond are the perfect example. The British couple married in January 1941, and at the time, doubters said the newlyweds wouldn't last long. Well, Ron and Joyce recently celebrated their 81st anniversary. Congratulations. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.