Federal funding for public media is at risk. Here's how you can help

On May 1, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and other federal agencies to halt funding to NPR and PBS “to the maximum extent allowed by law.” The order also targets indirect support, prohibiting local public media stations and other CPB grant recipients from using federal funds to support NPR or PBS.

The order, which is likely to be challenged in court, does not defund public media as a whole and does not rescind previously allocated funds to stations. However, the potential for defunding or rescission remains.

While federal support only makes up 15% of UPR’s budget, that translates into a funding gap of $200,000 that we would have to make up in order to continue the programming you and our community rely on.

You can take action now to support Utah Public Radio. Here’s how:



Want to learn more? Read our detailed FAQ on federal funding and public media.

