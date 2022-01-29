Due to a shipping container incident, every copy of 2 cookbooks were lost at sea

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Is there a book annex on the bottom of the sea? When 65 shipping containers slipped off a ship in high winds in the Mid-Atlantic on January 7, all printed copies of two cookbooks that were to go on sale were lost on the bottom of the sea - Mason Hereford's "Turkey And The Wolf: Flavor Trippin' In New Orleans" and Melissa Clark's "Dinner In One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals." No recordings of BJ Leiderman, who does our theme music, were lost.

Both authors sounded gamely good-humored this week on Instagram. The good news is that there were no critical injuries, wrote Mason Hereford, who called the sinking of the cookbooks perhaps the most hilariously 2022 thing to happen yet this year. Melissa Clark said their cookbooks were MIA on the wine-dark sea - sigh, glub, glub. Mason Hereford's book will be created again for release in June. Melissa Clark's will roll out in September, and she told us...

MELISSA CLARK: So the book is - it's all one-pot meals, and there's a lot of one-pot seafood recipes. I hope the fish enjoy them. Or maybe they'll be a little freaked out - hard to tell.

SIMON: I think the fish may just look to see if their names are in the index. Hey, a tuna shouted to a flounder. You ought to see what recipes they had planned for you.

