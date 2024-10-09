Scholar, author, and philanthropist Mehdi Heravi on Access Utah

Our guest for the hour today is scholar, author, philanthropist, and USU College of Humanities and Social Sciences graduate Dr. Mehdi Heravi.

Mehdi Heravi was born in Tehran, Iran and moved to Logan, Utah, for high school and remained in Logan to continue his education. He received a bachelor's degree in Political Science in 1963 and a master’s degree in 1964, both at Utah State University. He received his Ph.D. from the American University School of International Service.

Heravi later served as vice president and provost at the University of Iran. After retirement, he has focused his time on philanthropy, providing support to academic programs and charities, including an orphanage in Iran. He is passionate about encouraging young academic talent, and cares deeply about students receiving access to international programs and other academic opportunities.