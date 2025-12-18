© 2025 Utah Public Radio
This scientist studies how parasites and flowers spread disease between bees

Utah Public Radio | By Ryan Helcoski
Published December 18, 2025 at 3:23 PM MST
A bee pollinates a large yellow flower.
Lauren Ponisio
Melissodes agilis, the agile long-horned bee pollinates a flower

Wild bees across the west face a growing threat from microscopic parasites. Last week Lauren Ponisio, from the University of Oregon, visited Utah State University’s Ecology Center to talk about about how parasites move through bee communities.

“There are these high-elevation meadows that are basically islands within islands in the southwest. We have these gorgeous, kind of like Rocky Mountain style, high-elevation meadows that are absolutely full of bees and flowers," Ponisio said as she described one of her field sites.

Lauren Ponisio studies wild, native, and nonnative bee populations in the Pacific Northwest
Lauren Ponisio
A researcher out in a rocky, hilly landscape.

Ponisio and her team study bumble bees, feral honeybees, and the many solitary bees that nest on their own. They look at the community ecology of bee–parasite interactions — how different bee species, flowers, and parasites all fit together.

“A lot of these parasites will give them basically like bee dysentery. And so, when they’re out there foraging, you’re kind of a sick bee, and you’ll defecate on a flower, and then another bee will come and they’ll pick up that infected material, and then they’ll become infected," she said.

Between species, flowers are the main route of transmission.

“Flowers are kind of, you know, the bee bathroom doorknobs,” said Ponisio.

A very fuzzy bee sits on a purple flower.
Lauren Ponisio
Bombus vosnesenskii, the yellow-faced bumblebee, rests on a flower.

Over the past decade, her group has sampled bees from harvested forests in the Cascades to those high-elevation meadows in New Mexico and Arizona, looking for patterns in parasite prevalence.

They tested classic ideas: looking for patterns of either dilution, where diverse bee communities dampen disease spread, or amplification, where high numbers of good hosts — like honeybees — boost infections. Instead, she says, it depends.

“It seems like it was very host-specific, very parasite-specific, and very landscape-specific, which, you know, is ecology,” Ponisio said.

This means that, like most things in ecology, it’s complicated. But what’s at stake? Ponisio said healthy bee communities are essential — not just for wild ecosystems, but for our food supply.

A bee is hard to see at the center of a purple flower.
Lauren Ponisio
A sweat bee of the genus Lasioglossum within a flower.

“Bee pollination is very important for our food system,” she said.

With ongoing declines in native bees and annual winter losses of honeybees, understanding how diseases spread may help protect both.
Science BeesEcologyUSU Ecology CenterScienceUPR
Ryan Helcoski



See stories by Ryan Helcoski