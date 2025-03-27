Sundance Film Festival is leaving Utah for Boulder, Colorado

The Sundance Institute said the film festival that has called Utah home for decades is leaving Park City after January 2026.

The nonprofit’s new home will be Boulder, Colorado, on the edge of Flatirons about 30 miles from Denver.

Sundance announced last year it was considering a move, citing high costs and accessibility challenges with Park City, which has been the festival’s home for over 40 years.

“During the process, it became clear that Boulder is the ideal location in which to build our festival's future, marking a key strategic step in its natural evolution,” Sundance Institute Board Chair Ebs Burnough said in a statement Thursday.

