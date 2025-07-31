Logan mayoral candidates weigh in on growth, housing

Cache County’s most populous city will choose a new mayor this year, and with the Aug. 12 primary drawing near, four of the five candidates vying for the position discussed the area’s weightiest issues.

Logan Mayor Holly Daines announced in April that she would not seek a third term. Candidates Alanna Nafziger, Logan City Council member Mark Anderson, Lewis Roesberry, Matthew Fatuesi, and Jerritt Bodrero will seek to take her place. The top two vote-getters in the race will advance to November's general election.

Bodrero declined to be interviewed for this story.

Mail ballots for the primary were sent to voters July 22.

A new Utah law now requires all mail-in ballots to be received by county clerks by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. In the past, ballots just needed to be postmarked before Election Day.

Because of this, those voting by mail should send their ballots early to make sure it arrives on time, said Cache County election specialist Braden Mauch. Voters can also return their completed ballot to one of the 21 drop boxes located throughout the county. Drop boxes are already open and accepting ballots.

For those who prefer to vote in person, early voting will take place from Aug. 5 through Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Cache County Administration Building, located at 179 North Main Street in Logan. On Election Day, Aug. 12, in-person voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cache County Fairgrounds.

Experience

Nafziger holds a master’s degree in landscape architecture from Utah State University, where she studied urban planning and public engagement. She said her education will help guide Logan through a period of rapid development and ensure future growth aligns with residents’ preferences.

Anderson said his experience running multiple local businesses, which have given him skills in budgeting and managing employees, makes him a good candidate for mayor. He said his deep ties to Cache Valley have allowed him to work closely with residents on the issues they face.

Lewis Roesberry said his political experience as the former chair of the Libertarian Party in Clark County, Nevada, where Las Vegas is located, makes him a strong candidate. He also has a background in business and said he is prepared to make tough decisions.

Matthew Fatuesi said he is running as a vote of no confidence for the current field. He said he wants to ensure residents who feel unheard still have a voice, and hopes to trigger a new election with fresh candidates by immediately stepping down if he wins.

Housing affordability and availability

As Logan faces a housing shortage, Nafziger said she supports adding “missing middle” housing — smaller-scale developments that fit between single-family homes and apartments — to increase density without changing the city’s character. She also wants to reform zoning to allow more diverse housing options.

For his part, Anderson said the key to easing the city’s housing woes begins with having more options for students. He said many students currently occupy single-family homes, limiting availability for new families. Because of that, he supports the city contributing in some way to walkable student housing near the university to free up existing homes.

Roesberry, meanwhile, said he favors slower growth and opposes building more housing in Logan in order to maintain existing farmland. He said if adequate housing isn’t available, some may need to move to other cities where housing and jobs exist.

Fatuesi said housing affordability is what motivated him to enter politics. While he supports Nafziger’s stance on housing, he doesn’t feel current leaders are effectively addressing the issue.

The city’s growth

Nafziger said managing the city’s current and future growth requires a process focused on community involvement. She said she would support updating zoning laws to encourage development that reflects residents’ desires. The mayor, she said, should work to attract the right projects.

Anderson said it’s important to rebuild relationships with nearby communities to manage growth. He said the city has made recent decisions and implemented infrastructure projects — such as the new water tank and waterline project — that will be important for future growth.

Roesberry said he supports slower, more limited growth to help protect the environment and preserve the city’s quality of life.

Fatuesi said past growth decisions have often prioritized investors over residents. He said the city should focus on the people’s needs — not just profit — and called for more creative solutions and greater efforts to address housing and growth challenges.

Candidates’ key concerns

Nafziger said her top priority is strengthening public trust in government by improving community engagement. She said the current system lacks a strong framework for meaningful citizen input, which has led to frustration from both residents and the city. She said she wants to create a transparent, responsive government that works for the people.

Anderson said the biggest challenge Logan faces is a shortage of city employees. He said many departments are short-staffed, making it hard to keep workers motivated and prevent burnout. Other cities are offering higher pay, he said, which is causing Logan to lose some of its best employees. He wants to work toward finding solutions to retain staff.

For Roesberry, the most pressing issues are air pollution and rapid growth. He said he would support expanding public transit.

Fatuesi’s concerns center more on the character of the city. He said Logan should fully embrace being a university town, where people of all ages are encouraged to keep learning and growing.

