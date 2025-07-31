© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Sophia DiCaro and the Utah state budget

By Natalie Gochnour,
Sophia DiCaroShireen Ghorbani
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:00 PM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour and Shireen Ghorbani sit down with Sophia DiCaro, the executive director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget and a senior advisor to Gov. Spencer Cox. They discuss DiCaro's early life, introduction to the world of public policy, and her career in Utah politics. They also discuss the size and scope of the state budget, the values embedded in crafting it, the main challenges faced by the Utah economy, and why working in public policy is worthwhile.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Natalie Gochnour
Sophia DiCaro
Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget and a Senior Advisor to Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Shireen Ghorbani
