How a Park City gin maker became a top botanical distiller in the US

Sara Sergent fondly remembers her grandmother with a gin and tonic in hand, a familiar companion during long conversations with friends and family.

Those evenings, Sergent said, were less about the drink than what happened around it.

“She was one of my favorite people,” Sergent said. “She loved a good story. She loved time with friends and family. And that was over a gin and tonic.”

Those memories stayed with her as she turned gin into her career, studying distillation in Scotland and getting a degree in the spirit.

Today, Sergent — co-owner and master distiller at Alpine Distilling in Park City — is one of the most decorated botanical distillers in the country.

She was recently named as a semifinalist for the 2026 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service.”

She makes botanical spirits for Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, St. Regis Deer Valley, The Lodge at Blue Sky, the Rolls-Royce & Bentley Enthusiasts Club, and Capital One, according to Alpine Distilling’s website.

In 2024, she became the second woman from the U.S. inducted into the exclusive Gin Guild in London, and she’s made a name for herself as the first U.S. woman to specialize in vapor extraction for gin production.

The technique is used by less than 2% of distilleries due to its time-intensive process, said Sergent, who values the method for its ability to create a more balanced spirit.

Rick Egan / The Salt Lake Tribune Sara Sergent, Alpine Distilling’s CEO and botanical master distiller, stands next to Olivia, her vapor extraction still used to make her award-winning gin.

Her prized vapor extraction still is named “Olivia,” while the still used for whiskey is called “Alafair.” She named them, she said, “after the daughters we never had.”

“What makes her (Olivia) special is that she runs 100% on steam, so we operate on a proprietary pressure and flow rate,” she said. “It’s a truly beautiful way to pull what we want from each batch of gin. And then we can operate in small batches, so we never exhaust any of the botanicals.”

‘Gin is fun’

Sergent runs Alpine Distilling with her husband, Rob. The couple founded the distillery in 2016 and later opened their lounge, Alpine Distilling Social Aid and Pleasure Club, in 2018.

Rob, whose family heritage is rooted in Kentucky whiskey, focuses on the distillery’s darker spirits, while Sara takes the lead on the lighter side — gin, vodka, and liqueurs.

The draw to gin, she said, is simple: “Gin is fun.”

For Sergent, gin is both craft and expression, a place where botanicals and process come together to create something meant to be experienced, not just consumed.

At Alpine Distilling’s lounge on Park City’s Main Street, Sergent offers a custom gin-making experience. Guests select botanicals, taste, and dry them, then watch as Sergent distills each blend in individual copper stills.

About two and a half hours later, they leave with their own custom bottle of gin — an experience Sergent calls “adult arts and crafts.”

“That’s what’s so great about gin, is there are endless possibilities. Anything that has a carbohydrate can be distilled,” she said. “Doesn’t mean that it should, but you can. So think about gin as, like, this really beautiful canvas, and we’re using alcohol as a vehicle to move flavor and aroma.”

While Sergent’s most decorated creation is her award-winning Alpine Elevated Gin — praised by the Gin Guild for its elegant, earthy flavor crafted from seven botanicals sourced around the world — all of her spirits tell a story, often inspired by her surroundings.

Her brand’s first spirit and flagship product, Preserve Liqueur, came together one evening as she and Rob sat on their back porch overlooking the Swaner Preserve in Snyderville Basin.

Sergent said she “turned the sunset into flavor,” creating the lemon-colored liqueur by blending notes of blood orange, black tea, candy, raspberry, lemon balm, and ginger.

The Preserve Liqueur is a favorite of British-born pastry chef Shirley Butler Bordas, who said its flavors work well in winter desserts.

Bordas, who works at Auntie Em’s pie shop in Park City, said she often uses the product in her desserts at home, and previously incorporated it into chocolate truffles when she worked at Ritual Chocolate.

“The great thing about the preserve is it’s got that blood orange, which is winter anyway, and the raspberry and the tea, and so you can elevate your desserts a bit more,” Bordas said.

Sergent’s spirits, which bridge Park City’s culinary and cocktail scenes, have helped put the mountain town on the map in the food world, said Ginger Wicks, executive director of the Park City Area Restaurant Association.

In 2024, when the association brought the area’s top chefs to a James Beard Foundation event in New York City to showcase Park City’s culinary scene, Wicks said the Sergents, along with representatives from High West Distillery, handled the drink pairings for the meals.

Rick Egan / The Salt Lake Tribune A bartender makes Alpine Distilling's signature Elevated Gin and Tonic, which uses the award-winning Alpine Elevated Gin and Preserve Liqueur.

“Sara and Rob were amazing,” Wicks said. “They would come up with these amazing collaborations to pair with what the chefs were creating, and she’s just a great partner to our community and to our culinary scene.”

The ‘pie bar’

Two years after opening their distillery, the Sergents launched Alpine Distilling Social Aid and Pleasure Club, a spot locals dubbed the “pie bar,” Sara said, because it always offered fresh pies on the menu.

“We’re known for, if you can’t be happy with a cocktail and a slice of pie,” she said, “there’s not much we can do for you.”

In 2022, the club, modeled with a New Orleans flair, moved to a larger space on Main Street. The lounge’s decor, Sergent said, was inspired by the southern city’s Mardi Gras Indians — Black social clubs that trace their roots to the 1800s. The groups are known for their elaborate costumes, parades, and community work.

Sergent said the clubs were among the first to aid people after Hurricane Katrina, when she and Rob lost all of their belongings while living in Louisiana.

The lounge’s unusual name nods to different benevolent societies in 1800s New Orleans. Often organized by Black and immigrant communities, these social aid and pleasure clubs served as gathering halls where neighbors supported one another through charity, events and cultural traditions.

“This space has been a dance hall,” Sergent said. “We have jazz nights, we had game nights, we had social gatherings.”

It’s a place where Sergent can bring her craft — her passion — to others. While the United Kingdom has long led the gin market, she said the U.S. is experiencing a “genesis” for the spirit.

“Now we’re in this great phase of, it’s not your grandparents’ gin,” she said, “and there are all these really fun applications.”

For Sergent, gin lets her explore countless flavor profiles and create experiences consumers crave.

“There’s so many possibilities,” she added. “And there’s no one gin to rule them all.”