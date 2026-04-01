Utah State University's mascot celebrates his 37th birthday

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story attributed the photo to the wrong person. It has been updated with the correct photographer, Kinsey Bitterman.

Utah State University's mascot, Big Blue, celebrated his 37th birthday with a Western-themed event that brought together approximately 500 students for an evening of socializing and activities.

Although some attendees arrived late, the celebration featured a variety of entertainment, including line dancing, coloring, and bandana decorating.

The event followed a Western barnyard bash theme.

Josie Packer, a member of the Student Events Committee, explained the reasoning behind the theme.

“We decided it makes more sense for Big Blue for it to be a barnyard bash,” Packer said.

She added that the committee aimed to make this year’s celebration unique.

“I thought it would be fun to do something that starts with a ‘B’, also, because it’s Big Blue’s birthday bash,” Packer said.

Beyond entertainment, the event gave students a chance to relax during a busy academic period.

“It’s just a good opportunity for people to remember there’s more to life than school, and having fun is also an important aspect of life,” Packer said.

Packer noted that future events will be organized by new committee members, who will determine next year’s theme