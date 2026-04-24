Cache Valley residents celebrate Easter season with an interfaith concert

Musicians in Cache Valley performed in the musical production “The Lamb of God” on last month at the Logan Tabernacle.

This interfaith production, focused on the last week of the life of Jesus Christ, is entirely composed of volunteers from the Cache Valley community.

“I was nervous at our first practice because I didn't know how it was going to go, but it was great, and it's only gotten better,” said Haley Bown, the artistic director.

Bown is fulfilling a dream she’s had since she first saw the piece 14 years ago.

“As soon as it was over, in my heart I said, 'I have to be a part of this for the rest of my life',” Bown said.

Since then, Bown has participated in the orchestra and choir for the production. Now — this is her first time directing. She said, “everyone is welcome to come together and enjoy this experience.”

“I believe in Jesus Christ, and I have this wonderful opportunity to share my testimony through music,” said Joey Waite, a graduate student at Utah State University. “For me, it's just a personal way of getting closer to the Savior through singing.”

Waite learned about the production through his church. He sings as Thomas the Apostle.

“I'm not usually very good at talking about it, but singing it is very easy,” he said.

Both Waite and Bown said “The Lamb of God” is worth seeing — even for people who aren’t religious.

“People need hope," Bown said. "It doesn't matter if you believe in Jesus Christ or if you don't."

“If you want to feel the spirit through music, this is a beautiful way to do it because it's so spiritual," Waite said. "It's a great community activity. All these people are volunteers here, all these people are here singing because they love the Savior."

