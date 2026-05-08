Utah resident's directorial debut features a road trip across the West

A road trip across the American West, a coming-of-age drama, an intimate retrospection of 2008, and an embodiment of Utah’s film industry, Cole Webley’s feature directorial debut "Omaha" will have a nationwide theatrical rollout in May.

“This movie wanted to feel like appreciation for the American West, appreciation for what it means to be a road trip movie," Webley said. "I did not want to reinvent that. I wanted to embrace that, because it's what I love about road trip movies, so allowing for these vistas, but also juxtaposing that with the intimacy of a tiny car and how we photograph them within that car, and how we only use natural light, and how we let nature be part of that with its imperfections and things like that.”

Greenwich Entertainment

Robert Machoian, screenwriter, filmmaker, and photography professor at Brigham Young University wrote the screenplay for "Omaha." Webley, a long-time Utah resident, felt aligned with Machoian’s vision of filmmaking after seeing his 2020 film "The Killing of Two Lovers" and wanted to work with him — unaware that Machoian also lived in Utah.

“It was one of those things where you know it when you see it, but I probably couldn't have told you beforehand what I was looking for," Webley said. "And so I read that script and realized it was the culmination of everything I loved about movies. It was a small, intimate story. It was it was funny, and it was exciting and it was riveting, and it was heartache, you know."

Greenwich Entertainment

"So I was really excited at the at the idea of being able to kind of jump into a story that was so simple but had such power to it and such punch to it," Webley said. "And I really wanted to, you know — I love stories about family and that dynamic, and I said this before, but families have the power to be the source of such hurt and pain and trauma, but the source of such depth of joy and security, and I think they are ripe for drama. You know? They're a landscape that's riddled with cotton candy and mines. You know what I mean? You never know what you're going to get. And so I love that in particular."

Greenwich Entertainment

"Really love the idea of following a father who we meet without much context, and we get to see him in maybe the three worst days of his life, and experience his grief and trauma, but also his unrelenting reach to give his kids a good experience on this road trip," Webley said. "And then ultimately, what really made me say, 'We have to make this movie,' was the realization of where this father ends in a place where ... ultimately, he just is able to ask for some help. And I loved that. And I felt like that was kind of, oh, how can I not want to make this movie?"

About 90% percent filmed on location in Utah — 20 days in Utah, three days in Wyoming, and four days in Nebraska. Webley was happy to report another Utah resident, cinematographer Paul Meyers — an American Society of Cinematographers inductee — helped make the film.

“It’s important to me that this movie was effortlessly beautiful. And the way that it's beautiful when you pull off of a road at sunset or dusk or sunrise or high noon, and you're looking across the Wyoming landscape, or the Nebraska cornfields, or the salt flats of the Bonneville Salt Flats and and you realize that nature and our orbits and the earth and everything contribute to this landscape that is just unspeakably beautiful," Webley said. "I mean, you live in Cache Valley. It's like, 'Are you kidding me?' walking through Eden in those areas where I've shot, it's just like you point the camera anywhere, and you're just in — you know, if you have the right eye and the right soul and the right openness to it, it's gorgeous."

Greenwich Entertainment

Webley has worked exclusively in commercials for 15 years and through it has a deep connection to filmmakers in Utah, he said he and his team came of age as filmmakers in the state. The support from the community when premiering at Sundance and support from the Utah Film Commission has been incredible, he said.

“I only ever envisioned making my first movie in Utah, and I had driven through these towns and you know, Helper, Utah where the movie starts — which is a cupboard for Nevada, the Bonneville Salt Flats," Webley said. "As I said, really, Utah has this ability to be both ordinary and majestic all at the same time. And that, that is what I love."

Greenwich Entertainment

"Sure, if you want to go to Zion and shoot that, that's like, magnificent with a capital M, but if you just want ordinary beauty, it's everywhere," he said. "You just turn around and you're like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm sitting in Helper, Utah.' And you're just like, 'Look at those mountains and look at these homes,' and everything feels frozen in time. And then you go to the Bonneville Salt Flats, and you're like, 'Oh my gosh, this is just right here.' You know, I love Utah. I'll continue to make movies here. There's just beauty to be found in everywhere. So I even shout out for Tooele, who makes it in the picture many times. I love that. I love that, just finding these places in the ordinary you know."

Utah hosted the Sundance Film Festival for its final time in January this year, as it moves to Boulder, Colorado in 2027. Webley emphasized the hole to be filled here in Utah.

“Change is part of living. You got to be able to be flexible. And is it, as a Utah resident, which we're talking about here, is it devastating? It is like — that was such a — who wouldn't want to live in the shadow of this cultural moment and event for independent cinema in America? It's not here anymore," Webley said. "So what do we do? Well, we create. We create our own version, unique. There should be a rebirth of some kind of a film festival here. There is talks of that. ... The community of filmmakers and the governor's office and the Utah Film Commission and blah, blah, blah, and all that. There's a coalition of people who are very invested in seeing Utah continue with that identity. But I think it's been okay to mourn it in the last year, that it was a piece of us, that that's going to be gone. And what I love is the Sundance Institute remains here in Utah. It'll be remain based out of the Sundance Valley, you know, and stuff. So our ties will not end."

"Omaha" opens Friday in cinemas nationwide and in Utah at the Broadway Centre Cinemas in Salt Lake City and the Park City Film Series.