Vintage style finds a new life in this Logan shop

On the corner of Main Street in Logan, time travel doesn’t require a machine, just a hanger.

Inside King’s Finest Vintage, dresses from the 1930s through the 1990s line the racks, each piece carrying a history of its own and waiting for a new owner to continue its story.

Shop owner Carolyn King said finding those pieces takes work and connections.

“I have contacts with a couple local estate dealers, some antique stores,” King said. “I buy from a lot of other resellers … they’re good at finding old things, but they think they’re going to repair them — and they’re not.”

Once items are sourced, the process continues with steaming, tagging, and preparing each garment for display.

“A typical day usually looks like we are sourcing and putting out a lot of clothing,” King said.

But the racks don’t stay full for long.

According to employee Reece Archibald, certain decades are especially popular.

“Things that are in the ’60s and ’70s era really tend to fly off the shelves,” Archibald said. “Those ones are hot.”

Alivia Hadfield An employee pulling out a 1940s vintage blue dress from inside Kings Finest Vintage

Much of that demand is coming from college students, who are drawn to the quality and feel of vintage clothing.

“The weight of the fabric lays in the way that it sits on your body,” customer Jorlee Trip said. “It just looks so elegant.”

For King, the goal goes beyond selling clothes. She hopes customers recognize the deeper value behind each piece.

“I want them to feel like this is a treasure of our time,” King said. “They’re storied clothes. They had a life before you got them … and you’re part of that garment’s history.”