A northern Utah program for seniors celebrates its 50th season

Logan's Summer Citizens program began after the collapse of the Teton Dam in 1976. On the day of the collapse, approximately 80 billion gallons of water flooded into Wilford, Sugar City, and Rexburg. Floodwaters reached heights up to 30 feet, and hundreds of Idaho residents had nowhere to go.

After hearing the news, Utah State University President Glenn Taggart chose to take on the challenge of rehousing these individuals. So he called Ross Peterson, and the pair created the Summer Citizens program.

“We came up with the idea … of getting furnished apartments that were empty in Aggie Village … finding places for people to stay," Peterson said.

But housing wasn’t enough.

“We thought about things to do," Peterson said. "The first year, it was classes or single lectures down in the basement of the Presbyterian Church … but it gradually grew.”

The program houses and entertains seniors age 55 and up. In 2023, it was handed off to the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce, though USU continues to provide housing. The chamber has allowed for a broader Cache Valley experience, on and off campus. This year, over 800 seniors signed up to attend USU courses, gallery walks, theater performances, and more.

Most participants come from Arizona to avoid the extreme heat. This year, the program was also extended to Logan residents.

Logan Mayor Mark Anderson said he takes the summer citizens as seriously as full-time residents.

“While you’re here, that means a lot to us in Logan, because you really are our citizens," Anderson said.

The program lasts through mid-September.