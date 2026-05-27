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A northern Utah program for seniors celebrates its 50th season

Utah Public Radio | By Spencer Wilkinson
Published May 27, 2026 at 9:52 AM MDT
Four senior citizens sit on lawn chairs outside a cluster of small apartment buildings.
Clarissa Casper
/
UPR
A group of Summer Citizens sit outside their apartment complex, Old Farm, in Logan, Utah.

Logan's Summer Citizens program began after the collapse of the Teton Dam in 1976. On the day of the collapse, approximately 80 billion gallons of water flooded into Wilford, Sugar City, and Rexburg. Floodwaters reached heights up to 30 feet, and hundreds of Idaho residents had nowhere to go.

After hearing the news, Utah State University President Glenn Taggart chose to take on the challenge of rehousing these individuals. So he called Ross Peterson, and the pair created the Summer Citizens program.

“We came up with the idea … of getting furnished apartments that were empty in Aggie Village … finding places for people to stay," Peterson said.

But housing wasn’t enough.

“We thought about things to do," Peterson said. "The first year, it was classes or single lectures down in the basement of the Presbyterian Church … but it gradually grew.”

The program houses and entertains seniors age 55 and up. In 2023, it was handed off to the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce, though USU continues to provide housing. The chamber has allowed for a broader Cache Valley experience, on and off campus. This year, over 800 seniors signed up to attend USU courses, gallery walks, theater performances, and more.

Most participants come from Arizona to avoid the extreme heat. This year, the program was also extended to Logan residents.

Logan Mayor Mark Anderson said he takes the summer citizens as seriously as full-time residents.

“While you’re here, that means a lot to us in Logan, because you really are our citizens," Anderson said.

The program lasts through mid-September.

To learn more, visit cachevalleychamber.com/summer-citizens.
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Arts and Culture UPRUtah summerCache ValleyUtah State UniversityUtah History
Spencer Wilkinson
My love for politics and writing brought me to UPR in February of 2025. Though I started as just a digital intern, I have loved spending the past few months collecting jobs like Pokémon cards. As a USU sophomore pursuing an English degree, the Events Director of USU's Government Relations Council, and member of the College of Arts and Sciences Council, I spend a lot of time on campus — working on homework and thinking about USU in general. When I get a chance to breathe, I love to read and get little treats with friends.
See stories by Spencer Wilkinson