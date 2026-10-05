The 10th West Scare House in Logan is open for the season on Thursdays Fridays and Saturdays through October 31st, plus Tuesday and Wednesday October 27th and 28th, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

The 10th West Scare House is one of Logan's Halloween attractions located at 900 N 1000 W in Logan. This is a place no person is likely to ever forget and some may never return from... Unlike a lot of haunted attractions, they pride themselves on offering "tasteful scaring" without resorting to over-the-top gore. With more than 4000 square feet of haunting space indoors and more than two acres of amazing outdoor thrillers, they welcome all guests who dare to enter. This thriller event is on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 - 10:30PM. Starting on October 8th, it goes to October 31st. It also will be open on Tuesday, October 27th and on Wednesday, October 28th