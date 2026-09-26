13th International Cancer and Medical Oncology Conference and Exhibition

The 13th International Cancer and Medical Oncology Conference & Exhibition (CANCERUCG 2027), is taking place on February 1–2, 2027, at Novotel Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE, with both in-person and virtual participation options available.

CANCERUCG 2027 will bring together leading oncologists, researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, academicians, and industry experts from across the globe to exchange knowledge, present innovative research, and discuss the latest advancements in cancer diagnosis, treatment, precision medicine, and emerging healthcare technologies.

Why Attend?

Keynote Addresses by internationally recognized oncology experts

Scientific Sessions & Panel Discussions covering the latest research and clinical innovations

Interactive Workshops on advanced diagnostic and therapeutic approaches

Oral & Poster Presentations to showcase your research internationally

Networking Opportunities with global researchers, clinicians, and healthcare leaders

Industry Exhibition featuring innovative medical technologies, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare solutions

Call for Abstracts

Researchers, clinicians, and healthcare professionals are invited to submit their original research and clinical studies for oral or poster presentation.

Abstract Submission:

https://cancer.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Visa Assistance

Our organizing team provides comprehensive support for registered participants, including invitation letters and guidance throughout the UAE visa application process.

Experience Dubai

Alongside the scientific program, participants can explore Dubai's renowned attractions and nearby landmarks, including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Heritage Village, and many other cultural and entertainment destinations.

Conference Information

Conference: 13th International Cancer and Medical Oncology Conference & Exhibition

Short Name: #CANCERUCG

Dates: February 1–2, 2027

Venue: Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE & Virtual

Website: https://cancer.ucgconferences.com/

Registration: https://cancer.ucgconferences.com/registration

Email: info-ucg@utilitarianconferences.com

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/+971551792927

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We warmly welcome you to be part of CANCERUCG 2027 and contribute to meaningful scientific discussions that are shaping the future of cancer research and oncology care.

We look forward to welcoming you to Dubai for an inspiring and impactful conference.

Kind regards,

Organizing Committee

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering

