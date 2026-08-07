The 16th World Gastroenterology, IBD, Hepatology Conference & Exhibition , will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from December 10-11, 2026 , under the auspices of the World Gastroenterology & Hepatology Scientific Committee.

The theme of the conference will be “Discovering new treatments, and advancing medical knowledge in Gastroenterology, IBD and Hepatology”

Conference Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia & Online (Hybrid Conference)

The 16th World Gastroenterology, IBD & Hepatology Conference will provide an exceptional platform to explore the latest clinical practices, research innovations, and emerging technologies in gastroenterology, inflammatory bowel disease, liver diseases, endoscopy, hepatology, and digestive health.

Participants will gain valuable insights into real-world clinical applications, cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic advancements, and evolving strategies in patient-centered gastrointestinal and liver care. The conference will also offer direct interaction with international experts, key opinion leaders, and industry pioneers through keynote lectures, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, poster presentations, and young researchers’ forums.

This global scientific gathering aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, foster multidisciplinary collaboration, and promote innovation among healthcare professionals and researchers dedicated to improving digestive and liver health worldwide.

Scientific Program Highlights: Plenary & Keynote Sessions, Oral & Poster Presentations, Interactive Panel Discussions, Hands-on Clinical & Endoscopy Workshops, Young Researchers & Early Career Scientists Forum, Industry Exhibitions & Innovation Showcases

Who Should Attend

The conference warmly welcomes: Gastroenterologists, Hepatologists, Endoscopists, Internal Medicine Physicians, GI Surgeons, Colorectal Surgeons, Hepatobiliary Surgeons, Pediatric Gastroenterologists, IBD Specialists, Liver Transplant Physicians, Clinical Researchers, Pathologists, Radiologists, Oncologists, Nutritionists & Dietitians, Nurses, Pharmacists, Allied Healthcare Professionals, Medical Students, Residents, Fellows, Academicians, Scientists, Healthcare Executives, Hospital Administrators, Industry Professionals, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Startups, Policy Makers, and Patient Advocacy Groups.

Target Audience:

Gastroenterologists, Hepatologists, Surgeons, Physicians, Pathologists, Radiologists, Oncologists, Researchers, Scientists, Academicians, Medical Students & Fellows, Endoscopy & Allied Health Professionals, Pharma & Biotech Leaders, Clinical Trial & R&D Experts, Medical Device & Diagnostic Professionals, Digital Health & AI Experts, Hospital & Healthcare Administrators, Public Health & Policy Representatives, Educators, Industry Executives, Innovators, Investors, and Healthcare Stakeholders, Product Managers, Regulatory Affairs Officers, Medical Science Liaisons, Pharma Marketing Managers, Diagnostic Lab Managers, Medical Device Developers, Endoscopy Manufacturers, Imaging Technologists, AI in Healthcare Experts etc.

Twitter: @GastroUCG

More than 70 international and regional speakers will deliver thought-provoking lectures, share best practices, and discuss current challenges, innovations, and future trends in gastroenterology, hepatology, and digestive diseases. The program is designed to stimulate interdisciplinary dialogue and encourage meaningful global collaborations.

This conference will serve as an outstanding venue for presenting latest academic and industrial research, while networking with professionals from Europe, USA, Middle East, UAE, and Asia.

Save the Date: December 10-11, 2026

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia & Online

We strongly encourage participants to submit their abstracts, posters, and research work, and to share this opportunity with colleagues and peers.

We sincerely hope your participation in the 16th World Gastroenterology, IBD, Hepatology Conference & Exhibition will be both scientifically rewarding and professionally enriching

Remember to mark December 10-11, 2026. This is going to be the greatest Pathologists conference ever, so get working on your abstracts and posters and don't forget to inform your colleagues!

We really hope your time at the 16th World Gastroenterology, IBD, Hepatology Conference & Exhibition is both fruitful and enjoyable. Best Regards,

Conference Key Sessions:

Track 1 : Gastroenterology

Track 2 : Hepatology

Track 3 : Hepatitis

Track 4 : Gastrointestinal Pathology

Track 5 : Gastrointestinal Cancer

Track 6 : Covid-19 effects on gastroenterology practices

Track 7 : Small Bowel and Colonic Disease

Track 8 : Pancreatic and biliary disease

Track 9 : Esophageal and Gastric Disease

Track 10 : Abdomina and Primary Care

For more tracks/sessions please visit here: https://gastroenterology.ucgconferences.com/tracks

This Conference covers all the below sub tracks

Microbiota, Celiac Diseases, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Innovation and Technology in Gastroenterology, Digestive Disorders, Gallbladder and Biliary Diseases, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Gastrointestinal Radiology, Gastroenteritis, Bariatric Surgery, Liver Biopsy, Gastroenterology Treatment, Gastrointestinal Immunology, Gut Microbiome and Probiotics Interaction, Neuro Gastroenterology

ABSTRACT SUBMISSION IS OPEN!!

visit our track sessions & select your topic clicking on this link: https://gastroenterology.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Conference Benefits:

30 CME Hours | 30 CPD Hours | Live Sessions | Meet with Experts and Investors on Demand A showcase of new Products | Certification of Recognition | Industrial Exhibitions | Meet your Academic idols Hear about the latest research | Engage in High-level debates & Q/A | Networking for future collaboration Publication of abstracts on our website | Add Research Value | Employment Bureau | Networking Sessions.

• CME (Continuing Medical Education): 30 CME Credits by the ACCME Accredited

• CPD (Continuing Professional Development): 30 CPD Credits Accredited by The CPD Group, USA

Both CME and CPD ensure that healthcare professionals remain competent and provide high-quality care throughout their careers.

Book Now: https://gastroenterology.ucgconferences.com/registration

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Why Kuala Lampur, Malaysia?

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is an ideal choice due to its central location, affordable costs, modern facilities, and rich multicultural experience perfect for international conferences and travel.

Worried about Malaysia Visa?

We are here to assist you in obtaining your visa for Malaysia. Once you register as a speaker/listener/poster, our team will guide you through the complete visa process step by step. The visa process is simple, quick, and hassle-free.

Looking for the documents required for a Malaysia visa? Questions about the visa application process? Facing issues with visa approval or appointment? Need an official invitation letter?

What is the success rate of Malaysia visa?

Since the visa process for Malaysia is simple and available to most nationalities, the success rate of having the visa application approved for Indian citizens is very high, around 85%–95%, provided all documents are properly submitted.

GJGHR - SUPPORTING JOURNALS

Global Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology Research (GJGHR) is an online forum for all the healthcare professionals, researchers, clinicians, academicians, gastroenterologists, etc., providing peer-reviewed information, research work, case studies, and reports, etc., from the fields of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, digestive system, and related disorders.

Learn More: https://ucjournals.com/global-journal-of-gastroenterology-hepatology-research/

Community: Utilitarian Conferences Gathering

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering offers a diverse range of Events, Meetings, Conferences, Workshops, and Symposiums. With a dedicated team, we focus on acquiring the latest technologies, understanding business needs, and accelerating growth with innovative ideas and strategies. As pioneers in Event Management and Collaboration, we are a full-service provider specializing in Medical, Clinical, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Engineering, Pharma, Environmental Science, Business, Agriculture, and Food event services for both academic and industrial sectors. What sets us apart is our commitment to quality, round-the-clock support, and unmatched pricing. We deliver seamless experiences, ensuring every event is executed with excellence. At Utilitarian Conferences Gathering, we ensure that you, as our valued client, have access to the most appropriate and impactful events—all under one roof.

More Information: https://ucgconferences.com/

Important Information:

Conference Name: 16th World Gastroenterology, IBD, Hepatology Conference & Exhibition

Short Name: 16GHUCG2026

Dates: December 10-11, 2026

Venue: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia & Online

Scientific Program: It will only include plenary speakers, keynote speakers, panel discussions and presentations in parallel sessions.

Audience: Global Leaders, Industrialists, Business Delegates, Students, Entrepreneurs, Executives

Email: gastroutilitarianconferences@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +971551792927

Visit: https://gastroenterology.ucgconferences.com/

Call for Papers: https://gastroenterology.ucgconferences.com/submit-abstract

Register here: https://gastroenterology.ucgconferences.com/registration

Visit exhibitor page here: https://gastroenterology.ucgconferences.com/exhibit

Visit sponsor page here: https://gastroenterology.ucgconferences.com/sponsor

Twitter: https://x.com/GastroUCG

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gastroconferences/

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61586465000922

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UCGConferences

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gastroenterologyucg/

Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/gastroucg

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS1TFe3nzRlREovQIjYMPkg

