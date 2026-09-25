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19th Annual Professional Snow and Avalanche Workshop (PROSAW)

19th Annual Professional Snow and Avalanche Workshop (PROSAW)

The in-person session of the Annual Professional Snow and Avalanche Workshop will be held at the Eccles Center Park City on Saturday November 7th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(1750 Kearns Blvd, Park City, UT 84060).

If you are attending virtually, the livestream link will be sent at the beginning of November. Livestream sign ups end November 6th.

Join us for the 19th Annual Professional Snow and Avalanche Workshop (PROSAW), where Utah’s avalanche community teams up with snow professionals from around the west to share avalanche knowledge. The goal of the PROSAW is to provide continuing education for avalanche workers across the country by sharing case studies and stories from different operations in different snow climates with information to help them in their day to day jobs. The workshop will follow the spirit of the International Snow Science Workshop of merging theory and practice. Presenters will include patrollers, backcountry guides and forecasters, highway forecasters, SAR personnel, snow scientists, researchers, and more. Presentations will be followed by Q & A.

PROSAW is an all-day, two-part workshop; everyone is invited to join for both sessions on November 7th. The morning is dedicated to Utah-specific presentations, while the afternoon addresses stories and lessons learned nationwide.

Eccles Center
$65
08:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Eccles Center
1750 Kearns Blvd
Park City, Utah 84060
(435) 655-3114
https://www.parkcityinstitute.org/