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19th Annual Utah Snow and Avalanche Workshop (USAW)

19th Annual Utah Snow and Avalanche Workshop (USAW)

At the 19th Annual USAW Utah’s avalanche community will team up with snow professionals around the west to share avalanche knowledge at Wasatch Junior High on December 5th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited.

Regional avalanche workshops are the most time and cost-effective way to build and refresh advanced avalanche skills. This is your chance to learn from avalanche experts and brush up on your skills before the start of the season.

When: December 5th, 4 PM-8 PM
Where: Wasatch Jr High
Ticket Price: $35 General Admission and $30 Student (with proof of student ID)

You’ll learn from forecasters, patrollers, snow scientists, highway avalanche crews, search & rescue personnel, mountain guides, ski industry manufacturers, backcountry skiers & snowboarders, snowmobilers, avalanche researchers, and more.

Wasatch Junior High School
$35
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Wasatch Junior High School
3750 S 3100 E
Salt Lake City, Utah 84109