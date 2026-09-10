2026 Evans Biography Awards Ceremony

The Evans biography Awards will be held on Friday September 25th at 9:00 a.m. in the Mehdi Heravi Global Teaching and Learning Center on theUSU Logan Campus.

This year, we are proud to honor John G. Turner, author of "Joseph Smith: The Rise and Fall of an American Prophet," and Margaret A. Brucia, author of "The Key to Everything: May Swenson, A Writer's Life." The event begins with a reception and a light continental breakfast, followed by the official awards presentation. Both authors will discuss their winning books, answer questions, and conclude the event with a book signing and opportunity to visit.