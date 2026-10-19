2026 Light Up the Night Gala and Silent Auction
2026 Light Up the Night Gala and Silent Auction
Stokes Nature Center's annual Light Up the Night Gala is on Saturday, November 14th at 6:00 p.m. on the USU campus at West Stadium Center. Tickets are available at logannature.org
Join us to celebrate making nature education possible for all! Night includes music, dinner, and more!
West Stadium Center, Utah State University
$95-$150
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Stokes Nature Center
435-755-3239
nature@logannature.org
West Stadium Center, Utah State University
Lars Hansen DrLogan, Utah 84332
435-797-0423
eventservices@usu.edu