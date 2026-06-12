2026 Logan Tabernacle: Vanessa Ballam

Vanessa Ballam and Utah festival Opera & Musical Theater will be performing at the Logan Tabernacle on Monday June 15th at noon.

THE Logan TABERNACLE IS OPEN AND OUR SUMMER CONCERTS WILL BE HELD THERE!

We have a great line-up for your entertainment enjoyment. Many of your favorites are back as well as some new performers AND a few outstanding inspirational speakers that you won't want to miss.

All concerts will be held at the Tabernacle at noon each weekday unless otherwise specified.

ALL CONCERTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! BRING YOUR FRIENDS AND COME AND ENJOY.

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