2026 Photography Competition and Exhibition, "Development"

The Brigham City Museum of Arts is accepting entries into its upcoming photography exhibition entitled "Development"

Theme: “Development”

“Art calls for complete mastery of techniques, developed by reflection within the soul.”

— Bruce Lee

This open competition invites photographers to explore the various interpretations of the theme “Development.” Development is a process, and it is a skill to be nurtured. It may represent physical or digital techniques. It may be an exterior force or an internal reflection on where we have been, where we are, or where we are going. For some, it may be a combination of these things. It is up to the artist to find the development within their craft, and share it with the world through their photography in this special exhibition.

For information on how to enter, visit this page: https://museum.bcutah.gov/event/development-2026-photography-competiton-exhibition/