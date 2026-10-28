2026 Plein Air Competition Stamping Period

The annual Plein Air Competition at the Brigham City Museum is coming up! The museum invites painters of all levels to share their vision of Utah in the 2026 Plein Air Competition. The stamping period for this competition will be from November 14th-December 5th, 2026. Entries are due by December 5th at 5:00pm. Each artist may submit up to 3 pieces.

Plein Air competitions are community challenges for artists of all ages, backgrounds, skills, and experience levels to celebrate the beauty and wonder of Utah’s natural world. The spirit of plein air requires artists to paint their entries entirely “out in the open air,” with only a very short time to paint, frame, and submit their entries.

The stamping period for this competition will be from November 14th-December 5th, 2026. Entries are due by December 5th at 5:00pm. Each artist may submit up to 3 pieces. There is a $35 entry fee, or $10 entry fee for students. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top placing pieces, and a student award will also be given. For competition rules and information on how to enter, visit the museum’s website at www.museum.bcutah.gov.

Artists may come in to stamp at any time the museum is open. The museum will be open Tuesday-Friday, 10:00am-5:00pm and Saturday 1:00pm-5:00pm. The museum will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 26-27, for the Thanksgiving holiday.