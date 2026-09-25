2026 Powder Buoy Powder Party

Utah avalanche Center powder party includes a silent auction and live music from 6-10:00 p.m. on October 28th at Park City brewing.

Join the fun with an in-person silent auction, live music, and great beer. Come out for a great time with your friends, show your support for the UAC, and help kick off winter!

This is a 21-and-over event.

When: October 28th, from 6 PM-10 PM

Where: Park City Brewing (1764 Uinta Way, Park City).

Ticket Price: $100

Your ticket includes:

- Entrance to the event

- Build your own tacos and tots bar from PC Brewing

- 3 drink tickets (additional tickets available for purchase)

- Live music

- Silent Auction