2026 Powder Buoy Powder Party
2026 Powder Buoy Powder Party
Utah avalanche Center powder party includes a silent auction and live music from 6-10:00 p.m. on October 28th at Park City brewing.
Join the fun with an in-person silent auction, live music, and great beer. Come out for a great time with your friends, show your support for the UAC, and help kick off winter!
This is a 21-and-over event.
When: October 28th, from 6 PM-10 PM
Where: Park City Brewing (1764 Uinta Way, Park City).
Ticket Price: $100
Your ticket includes:
- Entrance to the event
- Build your own tacos and tots bar from PC Brewing
- 3 drink tickets (additional tickets available for purchase)
- Live music
- Silent Auction
Park City Brewing
$100
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Park City Brewing
1764 Uinta WayPark City, Utah 84098