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2027 USA Judo Youth National Championships

2027 USA Judo Youth National Championships

USA Judo's national championships for youth athletes come to Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 20, and Sunday, March 21, 2027, at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The event starts at 8:00 AM on Saturday, March 20. Registration details, the full event schedule and further information will be published on USA Judo's official event page as they become available: https://www.usajudo.com/2027-usa-judo-youth-national-championships

Organized by USA Judo, the national governing body for the sport of judo in the United States.

Salt Palace Convention Center
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Mar 2027

Event Supported By

USA Judo
https://www.usajudo.com
Salt Palace Convention Center
90 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, Utah 84101