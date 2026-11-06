2027 USA Judo Youth National Championships
2027 USA Judo Youth National Championships
USA Judo's national championships for youth athletes come to Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 20, and Sunday, March 21, 2027, at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The event starts at 8:00 AM on Saturday, March 20. Registration details, the full event schedule and further information will be published on USA Judo's official event page as they become available: https://www.usajudo.com/2027-usa-judo-youth-national-championships
Organized by USA Judo, the national governing body for the sport of judo in the United States.
Salt Palace Convention Center
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
USA Judo
Salt Palace Convention Center
90 S West TempleSalt Lake City, Utah 84101