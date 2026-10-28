The 21st Annual Halloween Treat Walk is in Downtown Logan on Center Street. It is on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31, from 10am to 4pm. Businesses are between 300 North and 119 South, and 100 West to 100 East.

60+ establishments will open their doors and welcome costumed trick-or-treaters throughout Halloween Day. No rush for moms and dads; businesses will be open and treating between 10AM - 4PM.