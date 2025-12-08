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23rd Annual Pray 4 Snow Party

23rd Annual Pray 4 Snow Party

The public is invited to join the Utah Avalanche Center in Logan for the 23rd Annual Pray 4 Snow Party and Fundraiser on Tuesday, Dec 8th, from 6:00-9:00 PM at The Cache to support avalanche forecasting, education, and awareness in northern Utah.

There’ll be music from the Two-Headed Trout Band, Lucky Slice Pizza, a silent auction, and an opportunity drawing.

This is a 21+ event.
Where: The Cache, Logan
When: December 8th 2025 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tickets: $35

Your Ticket Includes:
- Pizza from Lucky Slice
- 2 Drink Tickets for Uinta Beer
- Entry to the Opportunity Drawing

The Silent Auction will in person and we have amazing items!

The Cache
$35
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
The Cache
119 South Main Street
Logan, Utah 84321
thecachebarlogan.com