The public is invited to join the Utah Avalanche Center in Logan for the 23rd Annual Pray 4 Snow Party and Fundraiser on Tuesday, Dec 8th, from 6:00-9:00 PM at The Cache to support avalanche forecasting, education, and awareness in northern Utah.

There’ll be music from the Two-Headed Trout Band, Lucky Slice Pizza, a silent auction, and an opportunity drawing.

This is a 21+ event.

Where: The Cache, Logan

When: December 8th 2025 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Tickets: $35

Your Ticket Includes:

- Pizza from Lucky Slice

- 2 Drink Tickets for Uinta Beer

- Entry to the Opportunity Drawing

The Silent Auction will in person and we have amazing items!

