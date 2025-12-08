23rd Annual Pray 4 Snow Party
23rd Annual Pray 4 Snow Party
The public is invited to join the Utah Avalanche Center in Logan for the 23rd Annual Pray 4 Snow Party and Fundraiser on Tuesday, Dec 8th, from 6:00-9:00 PM at The Cache to support avalanche forecasting, education, and awareness in northern Utah.
There’ll be music from the Two-Headed Trout Band, Lucky Slice Pizza, a silent auction, and an opportunity drawing.
This is a 21+ event.
Where: The Cache, Logan
When: December 8th 2025 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tickets: $35
Your Ticket Includes:
- Pizza from Lucky Slice
- 2 Drink Tickets for Uinta Beer
- Entry to the Opportunity Drawing
The Silent Auction will in person and we have amazing items!
The Cache
$35
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026