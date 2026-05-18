PUBLICHEALTH-2027 – Advancing Public Health and Strengthening Global Health Care Systems

Building on the success of previous public health and healthcare system conference, the 2nd International Conference on Public Health and Health Care System (PUBLICHEALTH-2027) will take place on April 19–20, 2027 in Milan, Italy. This conference aims to bring together leading researchers, public health professionals, healthcare practitioners, policymakers, academicians, and industry experts from across the globe to share insights and explore innovative strategies for improving public health and healthcare delivery.

PUBLICHEALTH-2027 provides a high-impact platform to discuss the latest developments in public health policy, global health systems, epidemiology, disease prevention, healthcare management, health promotion, and emerging global health challenges. The scientific program will feature keynote lectures, plenary sessions, oral and poster presentations, expert panel discussions, and interactive networking opportunities, enabling participants to exchange knowledge, present research findings, and develop international collaborations.

This edition will continue to promote scientific excellence, interdisciplinary dialogue, and global collaboration, making it a valuable event for professionals dedicated to advancing public health and strengthening healthcare systems worldwide. Special sessions will also highlight the contributions of early-career researchers and young scientists, offering recognition, mentorship opportunities, and a global platform to showcase their research.

Join us in Milan for PUBLICHEALTH-2027, where experts from around the world will gather to share knowledge, inspire innovation, and work toward sustainable solutions for global health challenges.

Sincerely,

Jyothsna P | Conference Secretary

PUBLICHEALTH-2027