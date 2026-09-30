3rd Annual Queer Book Fair Bonanza

Support local queer authors!

This event will be a chance to build community with local authors and support all of the wonderful queer writing happening in Utah! There will be author readings and a stamp rally with tons of fun queer prizes from local businesses. Knock out two birds with one stone by joining our Banned Books Read-in on the same day and get a free audiobook from Libro.fm!

Participating authors and vendors:

Stacie Chadwick

Quiana Chase

Kenn Edwards

Cora Gray

Alondra I

Taye Rose

Kyle Steenblik

H.L. Voss

Kieron Walquist

Bree Wiley

Daniela A. Wolfe

Bakers for Palestine

Ice Cream Social

This event is all ages and free to attend. The venue is wheelchair accessible and masks are required and provided. Please reach out with any accessibility requests!

This event is made possible through support from the SLC ACE fund.

