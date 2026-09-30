3rd Annual Queer Book Fair Bonanza
3rd Annual Queer Book Fair Bonanza
Support local queer authors!
This event will be a chance to build community with local authors and support all of the wonderful queer writing happening in Utah! There will be author readings and a stamp rally with tons of fun queer prizes from local businesses. Knock out two birds with one stone by joining our Banned Books Read-in on the same day and get a free audiobook from Libro.fm!
Participating authors and vendors:
Stacie Chadwick
Quiana Chase
Kenn Edwards
Cora Gray
Alondra I
Taye Rose
Kyle Steenblik
H.L. Voss
Kieron Walquist
Bree Wiley
Daniela A. Wolfe
Bakers for Palestine
Ice Cream Social
This event is all ages and free to attend. The venue is wheelchair accessible and masks are required and provided. Please reach out with any accessibility requests!
This event is made possible through support from the SLC ACE fund.