Heart Congress 2027, the 5th International Conference on Heart and Cardiovascular Diseases, is a global cardiovascular conference scheduled for April 22-23, 2027, in Paris, France. Organized by Scientex Conferences under the theme “Transforming Cardiovascular Care: Bridging Innovation, Research, and Clinical Excellence,” the conference highlights advancements in cardiology, cardiovascular research, and emerging healthcare technologies.

The event brings together cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, researchers, healthcare professionals, academicians, and industry experts to exchange knowledge on clinical cardiology, interventional cardiology, cardiac imaging, electrophysiology, heart failure, preventive cardiology, vascular medicine, structural heart disease, and AI in cardiology.

A virtual participation option will also be available on April 29-30, 2027, allowing global access to the scientific program for those unable to attend in person.

