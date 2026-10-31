5th International Conference on Pediatric and Child Health

The 5th International Conference on Pediatrics and Healthcare is scheduled to take place on April 08–09, 2027, in Dubai, UAE. Centered on the theme “Advancing Child Health: Innovation, Research, and Excellence in Pediatric Care,” the conference will bring together pediatricians, clinicians, researchers, academicians, nurses, healthcare professionals, and experts from related fields to explore recent developments and scientific progress in pediatrics and child health. In addition to the in-person conference, a virtual webinar edition will be held on April 15–16, 2027 (GMT+4), providing an accessible platform for global participants to engage in scientific discussions, share research, and connect with professionals from different regions.

The conference aims to provide a comprehensive platform for the exchange of knowledge, research findings, and clinical perspectives across pediatrics and child health. Scientific sessions will cover a broad range of topics, including neonatology and perinatal care, pediatric cardiology, pediatric neurology and neurodevelopment, pediatric gastroenterology, pediatric pulmonology and immunology, pediatric endocrinology and diabetes, pediatric oncology and hematology, pediatric emergency and critical care, pediatric surgery, infectious diseases, preventive child health, and emerging approaches in pediatric care.

Through keynote lectures, oral and poster presentations, panel discussions, and academic interactions, participants will gain insights into current research, clinical practices, emerging trends, and future directions in pediatric care. The conference encourages interdisciplinary collaboration and academic engagement among professionals from universities, hospitals, research organizations, healthcare institutions, and related sectors.

The conference will be hosted in Dubai, UAE, providing a professional setting for an international academic gathering. Participants will have an opportunity to engage in scientific discussions, exchange perspectives, and build connections with colleagues working across different areas of pediatrics and child health.

By fostering scientific dialogue and international collaboration, the conference seeks to contribute to the advancement of child health, pediatric research, clinical practice, and innovative approaches to pediatric care, supporting improved health outcomes for children worldwide.