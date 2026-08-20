Trolley Square’s "80’s Block Party" will be held on the outdoors West Plaza on Saturday, September 19 from 6–9 PM for a night of free, family-friendly fun for all ages.

Get ready to throw it back at Trolley Square’s "80’s Block Party" on the outdoors West Plaza! Join us Saturday, September 19 from 6–9 PM for a totally tubular night of free, family-friendly fun for all ages at historic Trolley Square.

Come early to grab your seat, enjoy some food from local food trucks, and shop Trolley Square’s vendors before the entertainment kicks off at 6:30 PM!

The night will feature high-flying aerialists and acrobatics from SLC Circus Center, live music from talented School of Rock bands, and an awesome dance performance from Millennium Dance. Then, once the show wraps up, we’re turning up the 80’s hits for a public 80’s dance party to close out the night!

So grab your family, friends, leg warmers, and best 80’s look, and come party with us under the lights at Trolley Square. It’s gonna be totally rad!

Saturday, September 19

6–9 PM | Entertainment begins at 6:30 PM

Trolley Square – West Plaza

FREE admission | All ages welcome