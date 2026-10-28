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A Night At Quarters for RRC

A Night At Quarters for RRC

Quarters SLC holds a special event on Thursday, December 17 in support of the Rape Recovery Center from 4 PM to 2 AM.

Enjoy games, drink specials, a silent auction, and more, with a portion of ticket sales and proceeds from select specials benefiting RRC and it's work supporting survivors of sexual violence. Come out, have fun, and make a difference in our community!

The DLC at Quarters
0-21.09
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rape Recovery Center
(801) 467 - 7282
m.garcia@raperecoverycenter.org
https://www.raperecoverycenter.org/hopeandhealing
The DLC at Quarters
5 East 400 South
Salt Lake City, Utah 84111