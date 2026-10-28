A Night At Quarters for RRC
A Night At Quarters for RRC
Quarters SLC holds a special event on Thursday, December 17 in support of the Rape Recovery Center from 4 PM to 2 AM.
Enjoy games, drink specials, a silent auction, and more, with a portion of ticket sales and proceeds from select specials benefiting RRC and it's work supporting survivors of sexual violence. Come out, have fun, and make a difference in our community!
The DLC at Quarters
0-21.09
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Rape Recovery Center
(801) 467 - 7282
m.garcia@raperecoverycenter.org
The DLC at Quarters
5 East 400 SouthSalt Lake City, Utah 84111