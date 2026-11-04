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A Veterans Day Celebration with the BYU Wind Symphony feat. Laura Osnes

A Veterans Day Celebration with the BYU Wind Symphony feat. Laura Osnes

BYU Onstage is presenting a Veterans Day Celebration Symphony with Laura Osnes. This event will take place on Wednesday November 11th at 7:30PM at the BYU Music Building
(1100 900 E, Provo).

Honor our nation’s veterans with this patriotic tribute concert performed by BYU Wind Symphony. The band will be joined by guest soloist Laura Osnes.

BYU Music Building
$12 -$52
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

BYU Onstage
(801) 422-2981
byutickets@byu.edu
https://onstage.byu.edu/
BYU Music Building
1100 900 E
Provo, Utah 84602