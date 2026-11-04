A Veterans Day Celebration with the BYU Wind Symphony feat. Laura Osnes
A Veterans Day Celebration with the BYU Wind Symphony feat. Laura Osnes
BYU Onstage is presenting a Veterans Day Celebration Symphony with Laura Osnes. This event will take place on Wednesday November 11th at 7:30PM at the BYU Music Building
(1100 900 E, Provo).
Honor our nation’s veterans with this patriotic tribute concert performed by BYU Wind Symphony. The band will be joined by guest soloist Laura Osnes.
BYU Music Building
$12 -$52
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
BYU Onstage
(801) 422-2981
byutickets@byu.edu
BYU Music Building
1100 900 EProvo, Utah 84602