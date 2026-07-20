Access2Adventure Summer Concert Fundraiser

Access2Advemture is holding a summer concert fundraiser at Ogden Botanical Gardens on Saturday August 29th from 5-7:00 p.m. with music by The Proper Way. Carpooling and cycling are encouraged, and the event includes a bike valet service.

Join us for our inaugural summer fundraiser and help us achieve our mission of creating transformative outdoor experiences that empower people with disabilities to discover strength, confidence, and belonging.

Pre-registration includes ONE complimentary ticket for the opportunity drawing. General Admission tickets are FREE, or $20 tickets include a boxed picnic and $45 VIP tickets include boxed picnic + one drink ticket and access to the VIP area with elevated snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

Parking is limited so we encourage carpooling, ridesharing, or cycling to the gardens. We will have a bike valet provided by The Bicycle Collective!

📍Ogden Botanical Gardens, 1750 Monroe Blvd

⌚ Saturday August 29, 2026 5 PM - 7 PM

🍴 Pre-purchase a boxed dinner from Apple Spice Junction or bring a picnic! UTOG Beer Garden will also be available with beer and wine for purchase. *No outside alcohol may be brought in*

🌴 Enjoy music by The Proper Way

🎟️ Opportunity drawing throughout the night (must be present to win)

Buy your tickets today!

*Online auction opens on August 14, so be sure to check it out, even if you can't make it to the concert. Lots of great items to bid on and all proceeds support Ogden Valley Adaptive!