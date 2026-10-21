Aggie Legal Network & Pre-Law Student Networking Reception

USU alumni and aspiring legal professionals will meet to connect for an evening of networking, mentorship, and meaningful conversation at the historic Alta Club in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday November 20th at 6:00 p.m. RSVP is required by November 13th.

This special gathering brings together Utah State University alumni working in the legal field and current pre-law students, creating opportunities to expand professional networks, share experiences, and inspire the next generation of Aggie legal professionals.

Heavy appetizers and refreshments will be provided.

RSVP by November 13 2026