Akapellah Live in Salt Lake City
Akapellah Live in Salt Lake City
Venezuelan rapper Akapellah performs live at 801 Event Center in Salt Lake City on December 18, 2026. All ages welcome. The event begins at 9 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m. on December 19. General admission tickets start at $49; VIP tickets are $89. Visit the ticket link for availability and checkout pricing. Presented by Miami Show Productions.
801 Event Center
$49 general admission; $89 VIP
09:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Miami Show Productions
Artist Group Info
Akapellah
801 Event Center
1055 West North Temple StreetSalt Lake City, Utah 84116