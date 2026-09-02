At the AMPlify Youth Music Festival on September 19th, youth fans from across the state will take the stage at the gallivan Center for Day of Life performance featuring primarily original music.

The AMPlify Youth Music Festival is a celebration of young artistry, musicianship, and creative expression.

On September 19, youth bands from across the state will take the stage at the Gallivan Center for a day of live performances featuring primarily original music. Each band will perform a 30-minute set showcasing their sound, style, and creativity.

What is this festival is all about?

Giving young musicians a professional performance opportunity

Celebrating young original music and creativity

Connecting youth artists with a supportive community audience

Building an annual tradition that highlights the incredible talent of young people

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, local vendors, and a vibrant festival atmosphere in the heart of downtown.

Best of all, the event is free and open to the public.