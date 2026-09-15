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Andrew Maxfield, Guest Composition Seminar

Andrew Maxfield, Guest Composition Seminar

The public is invited to join guest composer, Andrew Maxfield for a composition seminar in the Fine Arts Center, room 123 that Utah State University on Friday September 18th at noon.

Chase Fine Arts Center
Free
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Department of Music at Utah State University
(435) 797-3204
musicservices@usu.edu
https://artsci.usu.edu/music/
Chase Fine Arts Center
1171 East Highway 89
Logan, Utah 84322
797-3412
art@usu.edu
https://www.usu.edu/map/index.cfm?id=33