Andrew Maxfield, Guest Composition Seminar
Andrew Maxfield, Guest Composition Seminar
The public is invited to join guest composer, Andrew Maxfield for a composition seminar in the Fine Arts Center, room 123 that Utah State University on Friday September 18th at noon.
Chase Fine Arts Center
Free
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Department of Music at Utah State University
(435) 797-3204
musicservices@usu.edu
Chase Fine Arts Center
1171 East Highway 89Logan, Utah 84322
797-3412
art@usu.edu