The Garden Place at This Is The Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City hosts Art at the Park, a place to find local art on Friday and Saturday September 18th and 19th.

It features 75+ of Utah’s local artists. Art At The Park is the place to find local art! It is open on Friday September 18th at 12:00PM - 9:00PM and on Saturday September 19th at 11:00AM - 7:00PM. The location is The Garden Place at This Is The Place Heritage Park at 2601 E Sunnyside Ave, Salt Lake City. It features 75+ of Utah’s local artists.