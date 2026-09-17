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Art At The Park

Art At The Park

The Garden Place at This Is The Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City hosts Art at the Park, a place to find local art on Friday and Saturday September 18th and 19th.

It features 75+ of Utah’s local artists. Art At The Park is the place to find local art! It is open on Friday September 18th at 12:00PM - 9:00PM and on Saturday September 19th at 11:00AM - 7:00PM. The location is The Garden Place at This Is The Place Heritage Park at 2601 E Sunnyside Ave, Salt Lake City. It features 75+ of Utah’s local artists.

The Garden Place at This Is The Place Heritage Park
Free
Every week through Sep 19, 2026.
Friday: 12:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 07:00 PM

Event Supported By

artTHRIVE
robc@artthrive.org
https://artthrive.org/
The Garden Place at This Is The Place Heritage Park
The Garden Place at This Is The Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Avenue
Salt Lake City, Utah 84108