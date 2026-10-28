Artist Factory After School: Paper Marbling and Book Binding

A Hands-On bookmaking Workshop will be held on Thursday November 19th in Studio 32 at the Monarch in Salt Lake City at 4:00 p.m.

Swirl, fold, and stitch your way to a handmade book! Join artist Rebecca Pletsch for a hands-on after-school workshop exploring traditional and contemporary bookmaking techniques.

You’ll begin by floating Japanese marbling inks on water and guiding them into swirling patterns, then transfer your design onto watercolor paper to create a one-of-a-kind cover. Next, you’ll fold and assemble interior pages into signatures, punch binding holes, and sew everything together into a finished pamphlet-style book.

Along the way, we’ll look at artists who use books as sculptural and storytelling objects and explore how a book’s structure and materials can shape the stories it holds. You’ll leave with a finished handmade book ready for drawings, notes, stories, or whatever you imagine.

About the artist: Rebecca Pletsch received a BFA in Painting from BYU and has exhibited throughout Utah, including at the Springville Museum of Art, Museum of Church History and Art, and Kimball Art Center. She was named a 2026 Utah Artist Fellowship recipient in Visual Arts & Design.

Date: Third Thursday, November 19

Time: 4–6 PM

Location: Studio 32 at the Monarch

RSVP required. Space is limited. All materials are provided, and no experience is needed.