The artist factor will hold a fabric art sculpture class at Ogden Contemporary Arts on Monday, December 14th at 4:00 p.m.

Sew, stuff, and sculpt something soft! Join artist Alix Twiggs Wright for a hands-on after-school workshop where you’ll turn flat fabric into playful, three-dimensional art.

Design your own organic shape, cut it from fabric, sew it together on a sewing machine, and stuff it to bring your form to life. Whether your creation ends up curvy, lumpy, abstract, or surprisingly lifelike, it will be a one-of-a-kind soft sculpture that’s entirely your own.

You’ll learn how to plan and cut organic shapes, use a sewing machine to assemble your piece, and stuff and finish it to create a three-dimensional form. Along the way, we’ll explore how shape, texture, and material can transform something flat into sculpture.

About the artist: Alix Twiggs Wright is an interdisciplinary Utah artist working across sculpture, performance, photography, printmaking, and reclaimed materials. Her work has been exhibited internationally and at Ogden Contemporary Arts, Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, and Bountiful Davis Art Center.

Date: Thursday, December 17

Time: 4–6 PM

Location: Studio 32 at the Monarch

RSVP required. Sewing machines and materials are provided. No sewing experience is needed.

If our workshop is full feel free to check our other FREE workshops on our website

www.ogdencontemporaryarts.org/artist-factory